TAIPEI, May 4 Taiwan stocks traded flat on
Thursday, pausing after an eight-session winning streak as
overseas markets slipped tracking a subdued Wall Street.
As of 0452 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged
at 9,958.39, after closing up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, its
eighth straight session of gains.
The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.4
percent, while the financials subindex remained
unchanged.
Among actively traded shares, display manufacturer Innolux
gained as much as 3.2 percent, but electronics maker
Inventec slipped up to 0.6 percent.
The next set of economic data could fuel bullishness to push
the index to the key 10,000 mark. Exports data for April are due
on Monday and they are expected to rise for the seventh month, a
Reuters poll showed. Inflation data due on Friday should remain
mild, the poll showed.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.027 to T$30.099 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)