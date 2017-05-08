BRIEF- Orix JREIT to take out loans of 12.4 bln yen
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election. The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,910.32 points as of 0301 GMT, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday. The semiconductor subindex was up 0.9 percent and the electronic subindex gained 0.4 percent. However, the transportation index lost 0.5 percent, while the construction index slipped 0.2 percent. Among actively traded shares, Catcher Tech , an electronic component manufacturing company, rose 2.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar strengthened T$0.039 to T$30.143 against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Says it will take out a loan of 1 billion yen from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd, on June 23, with interest rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on June 20, 2022
FRANKFURT, June 20 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it had agreed to sell Etraveli Holding to CVC Capital Partners as part of a review of its online travel businesses.