TAIPEI, May 17 Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday,
in line with weakness in overseas markets on concerns over
continued turmoil in U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration.
U.S. share futures and the dollar slipped in early Asian
trade after reports that Trump asked then-FBI Director James
Comey to end a probe into his former security adviser.
The reports raised questions over whether obstruction of
justice charges could be laid against Trump, weakening
confidence in the U.S. president's ability to push through an
aggressive stimulus programme that investors had been banking on
since his election last November.
As of 0244 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.4
percent at 9,988.98, after closing 0.1 percent lower in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex sank 0.4 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 0.2 percent.
Among actively traded shares, display maker Innolux
was off 1.5 percent, while financial group CTBC
Financial Holding was down 0.5 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.001 to T$30.116 per
U.S. dollar.
