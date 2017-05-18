TAIPEI, May 18 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday following losses in overseas markets on concerns over what the turmoil in the White House could mean for the U.S. presidency. Uncertainty is mounting over U.S. President Donald Trump's future following reports that he tried to interfere with a federal investigation in the United States. Some Apple Inc suppliers were also hit after Qualcomm Inc filed a lawsuit against them as the legal battle between the U.S. chipmaker and the iPhone maker intensifies. As of 0328 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent to 9,957.14, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session. The electronics subindex sank 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.9 percent. Qualcomm's suit was against Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision , Pegatron Corp , Wistron Corp and Compal Electronics Inc . Qualcomm said in its complaint that Apple had advised the contract manufacturers to withhold royalty payments and agreed to indemnify them against any damages resulting from the breach of their agreements with Qualcomm. All four Taiwanese suppliers opened down in early trade, but Compal reversed its loss to trade 1.7 percent higher near midday. Hon Hai was off 1.5 percent, Pegatron was down 1.9 percent and Wistron was 0.2 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.08 to T$30.220 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu)