TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as
investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties
surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried
to influence a federal investigation.
Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the
first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced
back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight
months.
The choppiness came following the appointment of former FBI
chief Robert Mueller to investigate alleged Russian interference
in the presidential election and possible collusion between
Trump's campaign and Moscow.
The main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at
9,959.13 as of 0141 GMT, after closing 0.4 percent lower in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex was flat, while the
financials subindex dropped 0.3 percent.
Big-cap electronics companies Hon Hai Precision
and TSMC were both down.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.043 to T$30.268 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)