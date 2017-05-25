TAIPEI May 25 Taiwan stocks rose for a fourth
session on Thursday as investor sentiment was bolstered by gains
in overseas markets, led by tech heavyweights such as TSMC
and Hon Hai Precision Industry.
As of 0237 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.5
percent to 10,094.68 points, on track for its fourth winning
session in a row.
The main index closed above the 10,000-point milestone at a
17-year-high earlier this month, partly because of foreign
buying into heavyweights.
The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 0.2 percent.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
biggest contract chip maker, added 0.5 percent. Hon Hai, a key
supplier of Apple Inc, jumped 1 percent.
Sinopac Financial Holdings, a mid-sized financial
holding firm, fell 0.2 percent. The company said its chief
financial officer and some other top executives have resigned
amid a string of scandals that involved an inappropriate loan by
an overseas unit.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.096 to T$30.087 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sunil Nair)