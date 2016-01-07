TAIPEI Jan 7 Taiwan stocks fell sharply on Thursday extending early losses after Chinese shares fell sharply triggering a trading halt on the key mainland bourse and as the Chinese central bank set a sharply weaker daily guidance rate for the yuan.

As of 0213 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.9 percent, to 7,835.52 points, after closing down 1.1 percent in the previous session to a low not seen in over four months.

The electronics subindex sank 2.0 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.0 percent.

Apple Inc suppliers were down as the first quarter is traditionally a low business season and on talk that the U.S. tech giant's popular iPhones may not see strong demand.

Assemblers of the iPhones, Hon Hai was off nearly 2 percent, while Pegatron was off 3.4 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.109 to T$33.344 per U.S. dollar. However, the local dollar settled at its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than six years on Wednesday.

