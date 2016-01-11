TAIPEI Jan 11 Taiwan's National Stability Fund
is actively buying local stocks and urged investors to
stay calm amid global market routs, its chief said on Monday.
The fund, which has about T$500 billion ($15 billion) under
management, sees local stocks have been oversold, Wu Tang-chieh
told reporters on the sidelines of a business event.
Taiwan stocks are heading for their fifth session of loss in
six on Monday, as investors stayed cautious over market routs in
China.
Wu has said the fund, which was set up to prevent plunges
amid market turmoil at unexpected time, will step into the stock
market through Jan. 15, the last trading day before Taiwan's
presidential vote. Taiwan is widely expect to elect an
independence-leaning president.
(Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Sam Holmes)