TAIPEI, June 13 Taiwan stocks were down sharply
by midday on Monday, tracking regional stocks lower on global
uncertainties.
By 0425 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 2 percent, to
8,537.61 points, after closing up 0.4 percent at the last
session of trade on Wednesday.
Taiwan's financial markets were shut on Thursday and Friday
for the Dragon Boat Festival.
The downward pressure came after five sessions of gains to
highs not seen in two-and-a-half months last week.
The electronics subindex sank 2.2 percent, while the
financials subindex lost 1.8 percent.
Among actively traded shares, big-cap contract chipmaker
TSMC was down 2.1 percent and electronics manufacturer
Hon Hai was off 2.8 percent.
The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.193 to T$32.418 per
U.S. dollar.
