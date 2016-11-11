TAIPEI, Nov 11 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday tracking global peers, as the local currency dropped to a near one-month low with U.S bond yields soaring on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would stoke inflation. As of 0205 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell as much as 2.2 percent to 8,950.27 points, after closing up 2.3 percent in the previous session. The Taiwan dollar softened by T$0.209 to T$31.798 per U.S. dollar and was trading around its lowest level since mid October. The electronics subindex lost as much as 2.8 percent to 360.93, its lowest in nearly four months, while the financials subindex was unchanged. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)