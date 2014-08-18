BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
TAIPEI Aug 18 Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Monday he was more bullish about the stock market's prospects as corporate earnings had surged more than 20 percent in the second quarter.
Companies listed on the main bourse and over-the-counter (OTC) stock exchange jumped about 21 percent in the June quarter from a year earlier, Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) William Tseng told reporters on the sidelines of a business event.
Local banks would probably post a record level of profits for 2014, topping T$300 billion ($10 billion), he added.
"I see the stock market's outlook to be stable and optimistic, which is more bullish than my previous view," said the chairman.
"I believe foreign investors, which hold a 37 percent stake in Taiwan companies in total, will see when they make future investments."
By around 0230 GMT, the Taiwan stock market was down 0.5 percent at 9,158 points.
Reporting by Faith Hung
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.