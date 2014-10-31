Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou raises his fist after giving a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the presidential office in Taipei October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI Taiwan's president said in remarks published on Friday that the island needed the United States to help it develop an indigenous submarine programme.

"We are still discussing this issue with the United States," President Ma Ying-jeou told The New York Times, reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to construct diesel-electric submarines to replace four U-boats, two of which date back to World War Two.

Ma said Taiwan was trying to locate key submarine-making technology and was addressing cooperation with Washington to this end. "Once it is determined such technology can be transferred, then we can we make a request. A formal request (to the U.S. for technical support) should be the last step."

The transcript of the interview was published on Friday night on the website of the presidential office.

Taipei's submarine plans come as other regional navies expand their own submarine fleets in part to create a strategic deterrent against China's growing naval assertiveness in Asian waters.

Naval analysts say the stealth of a well-run submarine makes it a classic asymmetric weapon, complicating the strategic calculations of a potential foe with a larger navy.

China is Taiwan's largest trading partner and economic ties have warmed since Beijing-friendly Ma was elected in 2008. But Beijing still regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has never renounced the use of force to bring the proudly democratic island under its control.

In the interview, Ma repeated his support for the democracy movement in Hong Kong. He said that in the long run if China can allow Hong Kong to become democratic or if China can move toward democratisation, this would help narrow the "psychological distance" between people across the Taiwan Strait.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Mark Heinrich)