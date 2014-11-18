TAIPEI Nov 18 The Taiwanese government asked Taishin Financial Holding on Tuesday to offer a "feasible solution" to end its battle with the finance ministry over the control of mid-sized lender Chang Hwa Commercial Bank .

Taishin, which counts investment firms BlackRock Inc and Norges Bank as investors, is the top shareholder in Chang Hwa after paying $1.2 billion for its stake to the government.

The finance ministry, the second largest shareholder, wants to reassume control of the lender, whose profits have been steadily rising, and has been pressing Taishin recently to cut its stake or reduce its seats to a minority on Chang Hwa's board.

"Taishin should come up with a feasible solution so that we can talk to them," said Wu Tang-Chieh, a political deputy minister. "It is only in the best interest of the public that the ministry wins control of Chang Hwa bank."

Taishin is in no mood to give up control. Its president warned last week it could face a paper loss of more than T$10 billion ($333 million) in 2014 if it cedes control of Chang Hwa to the government in upcoming voting.

Chang Hwa will have its board elections early in December. The elections are held every three years and could determine who will control the bank.

Taishin officials were not immediately available for comment.

Taishin bought the Chang Hwa stake in 2005, outbidding Temasek Holdings and bigger rivals Mega Financial and Fubon Financial.

Chang Hwa returned to profit in 2006 and its financials have improved since then. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)