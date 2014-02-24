(Adds economist comments, details)

TAIPEI Feb 24 Taiwan's finance ministry said on Monday it will raise the income tax paid by banks and insurance companies to 5 percent from 2 percent now, in a move some economists see as the first step toward raising some corporate taxes.

"This seems it is just the first step," said economist Forest Chen of Ta Chong Bank.

The general goods and services tax "will probably be next, as it only stands at 5 percent, relatively lower by regional term," Chen said.

The tax increase For banks and insurers, which is still subject to parliament approval, is part of Taiwan's broader effort to tackle its rising debt.

The island's debt has surged in the past years, rising to T$5.4618 trillion ($182 billion) as of January, according to local media reports. No comparison figure was available.

Income tax paid by securities houses, futures and asset management firms will remain the same at 2 percent, the ministry said in a statement.

Banking stocks fell 1.7 percent on Monday after local media reported the tax hike. The main share index slipped 0.5 percent.