TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan's cabinet said on Friday
it had reached a consensus with ruling party lawmakers on a
capital gains tax plan that would be tougher on major
shareholders than an earlier proposal, in the lastest twist over
the controversial plan.
Under the new proposal, a company's major shareholders and
investors with high annual income will be subject to a tax rate
of 5 percent to 40 percent. If they hold their shares for more
than one year, only half of the trading profit will be taxed.
The plan comes hours after the government appointed a 30-year
finance ministry veteran as finance minister as the previous
minister resigned over a dispute over the tax that has damaged
the government's image.
"The consensus is to focus on big investors and bypass
individual investors," Premier Sean Chen told reporters.
Taiwan has about 5 million individual investors, out of a
population of 23 million.
The tax bill, part of broader reforms by President Ma
Ying-jeou to address the rich-poor divide, has added pressure to
the Ma administration which is already under fire for a series
of policy flip-flops.
Constant changes in policy and the resignation of the
previous finance minister Christina Liu have added to a sharp
dip in Ma's popularity at the beginning of his second term.
Investors reacted negatively to the proposal. Around one and
half an hours into trade, the broader market shed 1.52
percent to stand at 7,190.88.
If approved by parliament where the Nationalists have a
slight majority, the tax will take effect next year.
Rules for individual investors under the new plan and the
one put out earlier this week are the same. They have the choice
of paying the tax when the market trades above 8,500 points or
they can add their stock trading profits to their annual income.
Individual investors would be required to pay 0.1 percent of
their stock profit when the main index is between 8,500 and
9,499, and 0.2 percent when the index is at 9,500-10,499.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)