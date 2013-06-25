TAIPEI, June 25 Taiwan's legislature passed on
Tuesday a final reading in easing rules on a new capital gains
tax, removing uncertainty that has dampened local stock market
turnover.
The ruling KMT party and the opposition parties agreed that
no capital gains tax would be collected when the main index
hits 8,500 points.
Under the new rule, no tax will be collected from individual
investors whose annual transactions are below T$1 billion ($33
million). Transactions above T$1 billion will be charged with a
0.1 percent tax.
The Taiwan government said last month it was likely to ease
rules on the new tax earlier than scheduled due to a slump in
market turnover on concerns the tax would raise the cost of
transactions.
Taiwan passed the tax into law last year, and was set to
implement it in 2014. The proposed tax has led to a sharp drop
in turnover.
Daily turnover dropped to T$83 billion ($2.8 billion) on
average in 2012, sharply lower than T$140 billion in 2011.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)