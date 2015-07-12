(Repeats story filed on Sunday with no changes)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, July 13 Companies such as electric motor
scooter firm Gogoro could hold the key to Taiwan's economic
growth.
In just three years, the start-up, which counts Japan's
Panasonic Corp as a strategic partner and Cher Wang,
the founder of local smartphone maker HTC Corp as a
key investor, raised $150 million to develop the
smartphone-synched bike, and a charging network for it. The
Smartscooters went on sale last month, starting at around
$4,100.
Gogoro's success in creating a home-grown, innovative
product is precisely what Taiwan's government wants to foster as
it seeks to reduce the export-driven economy's reliance on the
island's world-class tech manufacturing sector.
These tech firms, which include HTC, the world's biggest
contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
and iPhone maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
, also give Taiwan an advantage over the many other
countries seeking to nurture tech start-ups.
"We hope our policies can help a start-up at its most
difficult stage - the beginning - so it can go the way of
Gogoro," said Jan Fang-guan, an official with the government
planning agency, the National Development Council (NDC).
Tech manufacturing accounts for a third of all Taiwan's
industrial output, but two years ago, the NDC recognised growth
in this sector was plateauing as firms lose out to cheaper,
Chinese rivals.
In June, exports shrank by the most in more than two years -
and for the fifth consecutive month - as shipments of tech goods
and demand from major trading partner China fell
sharply.
In a bid to stabilise trade and make the economy more
"creativity intensive", the NDC a year ago set up HeadStart, a
project dedicated to creating a local Silicon Valley by relaxing
regulations for registering start-ups, matching funds invested
into projects and creating tech hubs.
HeadStart has attracted some T$13.6 billion ($438 million)
in funds so far this year, Jan said.
Cjin Cheng, who manages Taiwan for U.S.-based start-up fund
500 Startups, said the island's established tech scene and
global connections would help entrepreneurs, in contrast to
rivals in China, where Internet access is largely restricted.
"You can build out easily if you want to," she said.
An educated and young population also work in Taiwan's
favour: during a visit in March, Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, said he wanted to set up
a T$10 billion fund to support Taiwanese entrepreneurs, rankling
the authorities as political ties with China remain uneasy.
Taiwan's big tech firms make it fertile ground for tech
start-ups, said John Fan, who co-founded PicCollage, the most
downloaded app from Taiwan.
He said many entrepreneurs create a start-up, work for a big
company for a while when their business is acquired, and then
leave to set up on their own again. "They are always thinking
about the next thing. That's the default lunchtime
conversation," said Fan, who previously worked at Qualcomm.
HTC, once one of the world's biggest smartphone makers, also
inadvertently gave the local start-up scene a boost: it hired
several entrepreneurs during its heyday, but many have since
left to set up on their own as HTC lost its competitive edge.
Gogoro's co-founders Horace Luke and Matt Taylor are former
HTC executives. John Wang, who left HTC in 2012 after creating
the firm's "Quietly Brilliant" marketing slogan, has also set up
his own firm, which is preparing to launch a smartwatch.
"You've got to be able to reinvent the business model," said
Wang.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)