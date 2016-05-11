BRIEF-Verifone names Rowan Trollope to board of directors
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Taiwan Thich-Film :
* Says it to issue up to 15 million new shares through private placement
* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds and repay loans
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yJB8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago