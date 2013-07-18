TAIPEI, July 18 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd said on Thursday that its
second-quarter net profit rose 23.8 percent from a year earlier,
beating forecasts, driven by sales of chips used in mobile
gadgets.
Net profit for the world's biggest contract chipmaker was
T$51.81 billion ($1.7 billion) in the April-June period, above
the T$49.3 billion average estimate of 20 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The result compared with profit of T$39.58 billion in the
previous quarter and T$41.84 billion in the same period a year
earlier.
TSMC will hold an investor conference at 0600 GMT on
Thursday to give its outlook for the third quarter.
Shares of TSMC have risen about 9 percent in the year to
date, versus a rise of around 6 percent in the broader Taiwan
market.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and Stephen
Coates)