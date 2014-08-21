TAIPEI Aug 21 Taiwan's government plans to sell
177 million shares of TSMC next year to raise T$21.3
billion ($710 million), part of a broader move to help repay its
debts, two sources with close knowledge of the situation said on
Thursday.
The government hopes to raise a total of T$64.6 billion from
sales of its various share holdings, according to the sources,
who declined to be identified as the matter is yet public.
Other stocks the government will off-load included 367
million shares of Mega Financial and 155 million
shares of Chunghwa Telecom, they said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's
top contract chip maker, is among the Asian shares which are
most popular with foreign investors.
The plan comes after Taiwan cabinet agreed on a fiscal year
budget recently that would result in an deficit of T$152.2
billion for 2015.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim
Coghill)