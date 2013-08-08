BRIEF-Goldenmax International Technology sees Q1 net profit up 250-300 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 250-300 percent y/y versus net profit of 40.0 million yuan ($5.81 million) year ago
TAIPEI Aug 8 A Taiwan government venture capital fund will sell more than 170 million shares in TSMC , the world's top contract chip maker, in 2014 to help fund Taiwan's budget, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said on Thursday.
The National Development Fund plans to sell the shares, worth about T$18 billion ($600 million), to four pension funds owned by the government, said the source, who declined to be identified because the matter is sensitive.
TSMC shares had slipped 0.5 percent at around 0130 GMT, trailing the broader market's 0.14 percent dip. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 250-300 percent y/y versus net profit of 40.0 million yuan ($5.81 million) year ago
* FY adjusted 1 revenue (including i from April) down 6.0 pct for period, down 5 pct Q3 and with trends improving, revenues up 1 pct in Q4
* Sees to swing to net loss at 4 million yuan to 9 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net profit at 0.8 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1