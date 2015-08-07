(Corrects name of 2009 typhoon in paragraph five)
TAIPEI Aug 7 Taiwan cancelled flights and
school classes on Friday as the strongest typhoon to threaten in
two years churned straight for the island and was expected to
make landfall on Saturday.
Typhoon Soudelor has already claimed its first victims, with
two people dead and one missing in choppy waters off the coast
of Taiwan's northeastern Yilan county, the coast guard said.
The high-speed rail and Taipei's metro system were operating
as normal on Friday, though train services were expected to be
hit on Saturday.
The typhoon has been labelled a category 3 storm on a scale
of 1 to 5 by Tropical Storm Risk and was expected to rise to
category 4 within hours. It had winds of 173 kph (107 mph) close
to its centre, the Central Weather Bureau said, making it the
strongest storm to threaten the island since 2013's Typhoon
Usage.
It has already drawn comparisons to 2009's Typhoon Morakot,
which levelled villages and killed dozens.
Soudelor has also spurred the end of a week-long protest by
students in front of the island's ministry of education against
revisions to national history textbooks.
The typhoon is then expected to cross the Taiwan Strait and
hit the Chinese province of Fujian, where the government has
already begun evacuating people who live on the coast.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea and Pacific, picking up strength from warm waters before
losing strength over land.
(Reporting by Taipei burea, with additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Nick
Macfie)