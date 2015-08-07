(Adds details, evacuation figures, previous TAIPEI)
By Michael Gold and Yimou Lee
TAIPEI/YILAN, Taiwan Aug 7 Taiwan evacuated
hundreds of people from their homes on Friday as the strongest
typhoon to threaten the island in two years churned towards it
and was expected to make landfall early on Saturday.
Authorities said 611 people had been moved, most from east
coast areas, as Typhoon Soudelor approached. The storm has
already claimed its first victims, with two people dead and one
missing in choppy waters off the coast of Taiwan's northeastern
Yilan county, the coastguard said.
Flights were cancelled, offices shuttered and schools
suspended across the island. The island's high-speed rail
service, operating normally Friday, will be suspended as of
Saturday morning.
Wind and rain whipped trees in the capital, Taipei, and
media showed waves along the coast as high as five metres (16
feet).
The island's military said it has put tens of thousands of
troops and thousands of vehicles on reserve for rescue
operations as flood warnings were issued for parts of the
island's northwest.
The typhoon has been labelled a category 3 storm on a scale
of 1 to 5 by Tropical Storm Risk and was expected to rise to
category 4 within hours.
It had winds of 173 kph (107 mph) close to its centre, the
Central Weather Bureau said, making it the strongest storm to
threaten the island since 2013's Typhoon Usagi.
It has already drawn comparisons to 2009's Typhoon Morakot,
which cut a wide path of destruction over southern Taiwan,
leaving about 700 people dead or missing and causing $3 billion
worth of damage.
Soudelor has also spurred the end of a week-long protest by
students in front of the island's ministry of education against
revisions to history textbooks.
After passing over Taiwan, the typhoon is expected to cross
the Taiwan Strait and hit the Chinese province of Fujian, where
the government has begun evacuating people who live on the
coast.
High speed rail services to or running through Fujian will
also be cancelled for much of the weekend, China's Xinhua news
agency said.
The storm could even end up affecting northern China as it
slowly grinds its way inland into next week, loosing power but
still bringing heavy rain, Xinhua added.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea and Pacific, picking up strength from warm waters before
losing strength over land.
(Reporting by Taipei bureau, with additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Nick
Macfie, Robert Birsel)