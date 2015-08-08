(Updates with comment, detail)
By Michael Gold and Yimou Lee
TAIPEI/YILAN, Taiwan Aug 8 A powerful typhoon
battered Taiwan on Saturday with strong wind and torrential
rain, cutting power to 3.62 million households as the death toll
rose to six.
Four people were missing and 101 were injured, authorities
said. Hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled and more
than 9,900 people were evacuated from their homes.
Television footage trees uprooted and power poles toppled
over, a moped being swept into the air by wind and shipping
containers piled on top of each other at a port.
"The storm will weaken but we expect more rain, particularly
in southern Taiwan," said Wang Shih-chien, an official with the
island's Central Weather Bureau.
The storm made landfall early on the island's east-coast
counties of Yilan and Hualien, bringing more than 1,000 mm (39
inches) of rain in mountainous areas and wind gusting up to 200
kph (124 mph).
Although the eye of Typhoon Soudelor passed Taiwan, and was
heading towards mainland China, rain was expected to lash the
island until Sunday morning.
"This is one of the worst typhoons I have ever seen," said a
sewage station engineer surnamed Jiang, who was inspecting
pumping stations early on Saturday in eastern Taiwan.
"My car was shaking when I was driving. There are too many
trees down, and I even saw six downed power poles."
In the capital, Taipei, large steel sheets and rods were
blown off a half-constructed stadium and city authorities shut
down much public transport.
"The metal roof of the house next door to mine was
completely blown away," said resident Jack Lin. "I saw a car
crushed to bits."
Authorities issued flood and mudslide alerts and television
showed mud trapping people and murky water nearly covering the
roofs of cars in some areas.
Among the dead was one person who drowned in his flooded
home and another who was killed by a falling tree.
Earlier, authorities said one adult and one child had
drowned at sea, while a foreign worker was killed by a falling
sign and a rescue worker was hit by a car and killed while
clearing downed branches from a road.
Taiwan Power, the island's main power company, said 3.62
million households had lost power. While some supplies had been
restored, 1.5 million households were still without power on
Saturday afternoon, it said.
Fears that Soudelor would be as devastating as Typhoon
Morakot in 2009 were unfounded. Morakot cut a path of
destruction over southern Taiwan, leaving about 700 people dead
or missing and causing $3 billion worth of damage.
The Tropical Storm Risk website downgraded the typhoon to a
category 1 storm by Saturday afternoon, on a scale of 1 to 5,
and indicated it could weaken as it moves towards the Chinese
province of Fujian, which it is due to hit late on Saturday.
Authorities there have evacuated people on the coast and
begun cancelling flights and trains. Fujian has issued its
highest typhoon alert, media reported.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea and Pacific, picking up strength from warm waters but losing
it over land.
(Additional reporting by Taipei newsroom; Writing by J.R. Wu;
Editing by Robert Birsel)