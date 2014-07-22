TAIPEI/MANILA, July 22 The Taiwan military was
collecting and distributing sandbags to guard against possible
flooding on Tuesday as a typhoon bore down on the island after
brushing the Philippines.
Typhoon Matmo, a category-two cyclone on Tropical Storm
Risk's scale of one to five, was approaching from the southeast
and was expected to strengthen until it hits on Tuesday night
and moves on to China.
"People everywhere should prepare for strong winds and
rain," weather forecaster Lin Chih-hui said. "The closer Matmo
gets, the more powerful it will be."
Taiwan has sent troops from the northern city of I-lan to
get sandbags ready, while financial markets, companies and
schools were expected to close on Wednesday.
Matmo arrived just a week after Typhoon Rammasun killed 97
people in the Philippines and 46 in China with another 25 still
missing. The China Meteorological Administration said Rammasun
was the strongest storm to strike southern China since 1973.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea, picking up strength from the warm waters and dissipating
over land.
