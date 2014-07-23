TAIPEI, July 23 Typhoon Matmo slammed into
Taiwan on Wednesday with heavy rains and strong winds, shutting
financial markets and schools, with at least one person killed
and some damage reported.
Typhoon Matmo, a category two on Tropical Storm Risk's scale
of one to five, packed gusts of 155 kph (90 mph) and made
landfall early on Wednesday, the central weather bureau said.
A man in northern Taiwan died after falling into a pool on
his farm. News reports said a tourist was missing after taking
pictures on a shore.
Taiwan's military had gathered and distributed sandbags in
anticipation of flooding.
The weather bureau said Matmo was expected to head north
towards China later in the day.
Matmo arrived a week after Typhoon Rammasun killed 97 people
in the Philippines and 46 in China, with 25 still missing. The
China Meteorological Administration said Rammasun was the
strongest storm to strike southern China since 1973.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea, picking up strength from the warm waters and dissipating
over land.
