TAIPEI Dec 31 Taiwan has approved an investment
plan by United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) to set up a
chipmaking plant in China with mainland partners, the island's
economics ministry said on Wednesday.
UMC, a leading contract chipmaker, said in October that it
would build a foundry in the Chinese city of Xiamen in a
three-way joint venture with the local government and Fujian
Electronics & Information Group.
Taiwan's world-class semiconductor industry is the economy's
crown jewel and the government regulates chipmaking investments
into China, restricting the most advanced technologies from
being exported to the mainland.
UMC has said that the investment could reach US$1.35 billion
in the next five years and that it would ultimately look to take
full ownership of the plant. UMC said at the time that funding
instalments would begin in 2015 based on the progress of the
joint venture.
Taiwan's Investment Commission, in charge of reviewing
inbound and outbound investments under the economics ministry,
said that it had approved an investment of US$710.64 million.
The approved amount would be provided between UMC and its
China-based subsidiary Hejian Technology (Suzhou) Co for the
joint venture, which will engage in 12-inch wafer manufacturing,
the commission said.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by David Goodman)