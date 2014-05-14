TAIPEI May 14 Taiwan companies doing business
in Vietnam have lost billions of dollars as tensions mount
tensions between Vietnam and China, an industry association said
on Wednesday.
The losses included damage to manufacturing facilities which
were set on fire, including those operated by Formosa Plastics
Group, said Serena Liu, chairwoman of the Council of
Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.
Tensions rose in the resource-rich South China Sea last week
after China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed
by Vietnam. Each country accused the other of ramming its ships
near the disputed Paracel Islands.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Kim Coghill)