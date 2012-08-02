(Repeats to more subscribers, no change to text)
TAIPEI Aug 2 Torrential rain and strong winds
triggered landslides and flooding, forcing financial markets to
shut and disrupting transport, after Typhoon Saola made landfall
in eastern Taiwan on Thursday, authorities said.
At least one person was killed in a landslide and eight
injured in the storm.
While some major companies remained open, Taiwanese
authorities ordered other businesses and schools to close.
Financial markets were also shut, with normal operations
expected to resume on Friday.
Most domestic flights were cancelled, along with some
international services. Train services were also stopped as the
typhoon made its way up Taiwan's less populated and mountainous
east coast.
Taiwan's National Fire Agency said one person had been
killed in a landslide in the central region of Chiayi. Eight
people were injured, most in falls from motorcycles.
The agency also said a policeman had died of a heart attack.
Three of Taiwan's top technology exporters, chipmakers TSMC
and Nanya Tech and LCD panel maker AU
Optronics, said none of their facilities were affected
and were running as normal.
Saola is currently rated a category 2 typhoon on a scale of
five and was expected to weaken to a category 1 within 12 hours
as it passed Taiwan and headed for southeast China,
meteorologists said.
A separate system, Typhoon Damrey , has not affected Taiwan
a nd is expected to pass north of China's financial hub of
Shanghai on Friday but will weaken to a tropical storm.
China's meteorological agency issued typhoon warnings on
Thursday for the southern and eastern provinces of Fujian and
Jiangsu. On Tuesday, China's Premier Wen Jiabao told authorities
to be on the highest alert.
Wen, who usually leaves more junior leaders to oversee
arrangements before storms, told authorities to step up
preparations and "put people's lives first", the official Xinhua
news agency said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Standing, Clare Jim and Faith Hung in
TAIPEI and Sui-lee Wee in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait)