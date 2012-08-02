(Recasts, updates casualties)
TAIPEI Aug 2 Torrential rain triggered
landslides and flooding across Taiwan on Thursday, killing five
people and injuring 15, as Typhoon Saola skirted the island's
east and north coasts and headed towards China.
The military helped more than 1,000 people flee from the
less-populated mountainous north and east of the island, while
in main cities including the capital, Taipei, most businesses,
schools and financial markets were shut for the day.
About 100 domestic and international flights were cancelled,
train services disrupted and roads closed.
The National Fire Agency said that as of mid-afternoon, five
people had been killed, including a policeman who drowned in a
swollen river, and 15 injured. Two people were missing.
Three of Taiwan's top technology exporters, chipmakers TSMC
and Nanya Tech, and LCD panel maker AU
Optronics, said none of their facilities were affected
and they were running as normal.
Saola briefly made landfall on Taiwan's east coast early on
Thursday, weakening to a tropical storm as it turned back out to
sea and then moved northwest, skirting the island's north coast
and heading for China.
Authorities there have issued warnings for it and a separate
storm, Typhoon Damrey, which is expected to pass north of
China's financial hub of Shanghai on Friday but which is also
expected to weaken to a tropical storm.
China's meteorological agency issued typhoon warnings on
Thursday for the southern and eastern provinces of Fujian and
Jiangsu.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has told authorities to be on the
highest alert.
Wen, who usually leaves more junior leaders to oversee
arrangements before storms, told authorities to step up
preparations and "put people's lives first", the official Xinhua
news agency said.
