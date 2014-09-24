* Taiwan gov't investigating phones' data transmission to
China
* Result of security tests available "soon" - gov't official
* Comes amid scrutiny of Chinese tech firms' data collection
(Adds government comments, details of investigation)
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, Sept 24 The Taiwanese government is
investigating whether Xiaomi Inc, China's leading
smartphone company by domestic shipments, is a cyber security
threat and will make a decision within three months.
The government began performing independent tests on Xiaomi
phones after reports in recent months that some models
automatically send user data back to the firm's servers in
mainland China, Gin-Shian Lou, a director at Taiwan's National
Communications Commission, said on Wednesday.
The probe is a reminder of the scrutiny Chinese technology
firms are subject to abroad as governments become increasingly
wary of potential cyber security threats from the world's
second-biggest economy. China's government and companies are
frequently accused of cyber and industrial espionage.
The investigation also throws the spotlight on cross-strait
politics. China and Taiwan have been historical foes since
defeated Nationalists fled to the island after losing a civil
war to China's Communists in 1949. The government in Beijing
still regards Taiwan as a renegade province.
Privately owned Xiaomi has faced several allegations of
security leaks in recent months. In August, the company publicly
apologised and said it would change a default cloud feature
after a Finnish security company found proof that Xiaomi
collected address book data without permission.
"We wanted to ensure the situation was as they said, so we
decided to perform our own tests," Lou told reporters in Taipei,
referring to Xiaomi's assurances.
The test results should be made public soon, Lou said. It
wasn't immediately clear whether the investigation could lead to
any ban for Xiaomi's low-priced smartphones in Taiwan.
Xiaomi declined to comment.
The Chinese smartphone maker has also been accused in the
Hong Kong media of sending copies of user text-messages back to
servers on the mainland, a claim that the company has vigorously
called false and libellous.
Under the law in mainland China, firms storing data on
China's soil are to comply with any data requests from the
government. Data stored by Taiwanese users on the mainland could
be vulnerable to such requests. Some companies, notably Google
Inc, have opted not to situate servers in China.
Yahoo Inc came under criticism in 2005 after it
handed to Chinese authorities emails that led to the
imprisonment of Shi Tao, a journalist who obtained and leaked an
internal censorship order the government had sent Chinese media.
Apple Inc said last month that it had begun to
store users' personal data on servers on the mainland, marking
the first time the tech giant has stored user data on Chinese
soil.
VIEWED WITH SUSPICION
Tensions between China and Taiwan have eased in recent years
under Taipei's China-friendly president Ma Ying-jeou. The two
sides have signed agreements on everything from finance to
tourism.
But Taiwan still often views Chinese firms with suspicion
while the government in Beijing has not ruled out the use of
force should the self-ruled island formally declare
independence.
Since August, Taiwan's police force has encouraged employees
not to use WeChat, the mobile messaging app developed by Chinese
internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd.
Concerns are mounting that Taiwan is over-reliant on the
mainland. Critics of Beijing argue expanding economic ties allow
China to influence the island's fiercely democratic politics.
Taiwan's government also said in a statement on Tuesday that
popular Japanese instant messaging service Line, owned by South
Korea's Naver Corp, will be banned from use on
government work-related computers, also due to security
concerns.
A Line spokeswoman based in Tokyo told Reuters that the
company is investigating the matter but would not provide more
details.
Although the vast majority of Xiaomi's sales come from
China, the company has set up shop elsewhere in Asia, including
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and India. It is
also eyeing expansion into countries like Thailand, Brazil and
Mexico.
Hong Kong's public broadcaster quoted the head of the
mainland's Taiwan Affairs Office as expressing dismay over
Taiwan's decision, saying "one cannot stop the attractiveness of
Xiaomi phones among compatriots across the strait".
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten and Gerry Shih in
BEIJING, Teppei Kasai in TOKYO and Yimou Lee in HONG KONG;
Editing by Ryan Woo)