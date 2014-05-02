TAIPEI May 2 Taiwan's financial regulator has
warned banks it will treat improper derivative contracts as
fraud as it scrutinises the rapid growth of structured
derivative products tied to the yuan, local media reported on
Friday.
The warning is the Financial Supervisory Commission's latest
move in a week the FSC said it will penalize three more banks,
after already punishing the banking unit of Sinopac Financial
Holdings for failing to disclose risks associated with
structured yuan derivatives..
The Economic Daily said the FSC chairman would meet with the
presidents of Sinopac and the three other banks, and does not
rule out removing them from their jobs if their institutions
continue to sell suspect yuan products.
The FSC wrote to banks on Thursday, the Economic Daily
reported, instructing them to analyse yuan products properly and
fully disclose the risks in fair contracts with customers, the
paper said.
Officials of the FSC were not immediately available for
comment.
Since Taiwan and China signed a yuan clearing agreement last
year, yuan deposits in Taiwan have grown rapidly. Such deposits
reached 268.4 billion yuan ($42.88 billion)at end-March, up
almost 9 percent on month, according to the latest data from the
central bank.
($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Eric Meijer)