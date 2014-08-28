TAIPEI Aug 28 Taiwan's central bank said on
Thursday the benchmark fixing rates for offshore yuan on the
island will be set daily from Monday, Sept. 1.
The move marks another step for Taiwan toward becoming a
competitive offshore yuan center. Taiwan's yuan deposits have
been increasing and the island records a trade surplus with
China namely because many export-oriented Taiwan companies
operate manufacturing plants on the mainland.
Thomson Reuters is the official calculating agent for this
industry interest rate benchmark and the fixing.
The fixing will be published at 0315 GMT (11:15 a.m. local
time) every trading day in Taiwan and based on contributions
from 15 regional and global banks, according to a statement from
Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting By J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)