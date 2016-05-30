TAIPEI May 30 Taiwan Futures Exchange plans to launch a U.S. dollar-yuan futures options product next month, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The product will be based on offshore U.S. dollar-yuan rates cleared in both Taiwan and Hong Kong and would launch amid growing demand for tools to hedge currency risks that arise from a more volatile yuan, the sources said. The sources declined to be identified as the products are subject to regulatory approval.

To boost trading, the exchange has asked the Taipei branches of Bank of China and China Construction Bank to be the market makers, the sources said.

Taiwan Futures Exchange, Bank of China and China Construction Bank could not immediately be reached for official comment.

One of the sources said the Taiwan Futures Exchange would launch the product on June 27.

The launch would come as other exchanges seek to introduce similar products.

The Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd said last week it aims to launch a USD/CNH option product by the end of this year, amid growing appetite for such products.

The options will be traded on the Taiwan Futures Exchange from 0045 GMT - 0815 GMT, with the third Wednesday of each month to be the settlement date, the sources said.

