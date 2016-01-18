TAIPEI Jan 18 Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will require banks to set aside reserves for possible default of a yuan derivative product amid sharp falls of the Chinese currency, three sources close to the regulator said on Monday.

The FSC also will ask investors to put down a 2 percent deposit for buying such products, which are called target redemption forwards (TRF), said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the matter is yet to be made public.

Local banks have been forced to realise the losses stemming from client-traded TRF. The yuan's sharp depreciation this month has turned against their clients as they had bet the currency would rise.

The moves marked the regulator's latest efforts to prevent further defaults. The FSC recently said banks sold T$80 billion ($2.42 billion) in TRF contracts, halving from its peak of T$160 billion hit in 2014.

About half of current contracts will expire in January, while the rest expires between February and June, the sources said.

Hong Kong and Taiwan are Asia's two biggest markets for TRFs, in part because of their close trade ties with China.

(Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes)