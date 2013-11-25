TAIPEI Nov 25 Taiwan's top financial regulators
will allow mainland Chinese firms to start issuing
yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan as soon as this week, two
sources with close knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Large state-owned Chinese banks will be among the
approximately 20 financial institutions allowed to issue the
so-called Formosa bonds, the sources said.
GreTai Securities Market Chairman Soushan Wu said earlier
China Development Bank had already expressed its
intention to issue 5 billion yuan ($821 million) worth of
Formosa bonds
.
Officials of Taiwan's Financial Supervisiory Commission were
not immediately available for comment.
China and Taiwan have been governed separately and have
maintained separate banking systems since 1949. Under Taiwan's
president, Ma Ying-jeou, relations have improved between China
and Taiwan.
(Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)