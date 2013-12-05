BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI Dec 5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd plans to issue 1 billion to 2 billion yuan ($164-$328 million) of yuan bonds in Taiwan, joining four other major mainland banks to do so, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Bank of China priced its two-year "Formosa bond" at a 3.15 percent yield and three-year at 3.25 percent yield, roughly in line with market expectations. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.