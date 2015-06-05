By Roger Tung
TAIPEI, June 5 Taiwan's Chinese yuan bond market
will likely reach 35 billion yuan ($5.66 billion) in 2015, above
the 30 billion yuan forecast earlier, as China is expected to
ease rules to allow its companies and banks to issue debt
overseas, the Taipei Exchange Chairman said.
The huge trade surplus between Taiwan and China and strong
investor demand for foreign currency bonds would further help
boost the size of the market to 100 billion yuan in 2018, the
exchange's chairman Wu Soushan told Reuters in an interview late
on Thursday.
Another contributing factor to the higher forecasts is that
the ratio of yuan bonds over total yuan deposits is still lower
than that of Hong Kong, said Wu.
The ratio is currently about 14 percent versus 36-39 percent
for Hong Kong, meaning there's room for increasing issuance of
the yuan bonds in Taiwan, he added.
"Although we've announced this year's target of 30 billion
yuan, I'm very sure it can reach 35 billion yuan end of this
year," said the chairman.
Wu said an expected easing of rules by Beijing for companies
and commercial banks to sell "Formosa Bonds" would help, adding
that a delay could hamper growth of this bond market.
Currently China mainly lets Chinese banks' Taipei units sell
Formosa bonds in Taiwan. Funds that have been raised cannot be
remitted back to the mainland
Yuan bonds issued in Taiwan are dubbed Formosa Bonds,
similar to the "Dim Sum Bonds" in Hong Kong. Both have developed
their offshore yuan markets and compete to lure companies to
sell yuan bonds.
The exchange is where Formosa Bonds are listed and traded.
(Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)