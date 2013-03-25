TAIPEI, March 25 Taiwan's financial regulator
has given permission for Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust to
set up the first yuan denominated mutual fund on the island, two
sources with close knowledge of the planned fund said on Monday.
The fund, which still needs a final green light from the
central bank, will be able to raise up to 20 billion yuan
(US$3.22 billion) the sources sai. According to one of them it
will mainly invest in Hong Kong's Dim Sum bonds, though it will
not rule out the possibility of investing in Taiwan's "Formosa
bonds".
China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the
establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the
island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch
bond issues.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung)