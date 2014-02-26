BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
TAIPEI Feb 26 Yuanta Financial, the parent of Taiwan's biggest brokerage firm, said on Wednesday it will bid for a controlling stake in South Korea's Tongyang Securities.
The move comes after Taiwan's top financial regulator William Tseng said recently he would encourage brokerages to increase investments overseas in part because the Taiwanese market is crowded and fragmented. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)