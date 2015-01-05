BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Jan 5 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from ASML for T$5.6 billion ($175.49 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9100 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]