BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
July 17 Taiya Shoes Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire media firm H&R Century Pictures Co via cash, share issue and assets swap
* Says plans to raise 220 million yuan ($35.46 million) via private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on July 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pdmpoc; bit.ly/1pdmwA9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.