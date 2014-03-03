BRIEF-Group of shareholders object to capital increase of Nueva Pescanova
* Said on Wednesday that the general meeting of Nueva Pescanova SL approved share capital increase of 135.4 million euros ($145.2 million) via offsetting of credits
March 3 China's Tai Yuan Tianlong Group Co Ltd
* Says general manager Zhang Lirong resigns due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tup37v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop