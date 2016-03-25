Vote counting slow in Nepal's first local elections in 20 years
KATHMANDU Counting of votes in Nepal's first local elections in two decades began on Monday but officials said it could take several days for all the results to be known.
DUSHANBE Gunmen from Afghanistan have kidnapped two Tajik road workers and wounded another one on Friday in an area adjacent to the border, Tajik government sources told Reuters.
A source in the regional government described the attackers as smugglers and said their victims had been working on a road improvement project in the Shuro-obod district near the border.
A central government source said Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon had ordered the government to take all necessary measures to ensure the release of the kidnapped men.
Tajikistan's border guard service could not be reached for comments. The impoverished former Soviet republic routinely reports incidents related to drug smugglers crossing the border.
One border guard died in a firefight with a small group of militants this month.
BEIJING Nepal is in talks with China to build a cross-border rail link that may cost up to $8 billion, and funding could be expected after Nepal formally signed up to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a Nepali finance ministry official said on Sunday.