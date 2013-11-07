DUSHANBE Nov 7 Tajikistan's President Imomali
Rakhmon won a new seven-year term in Wednesday's election,
receiving 83.1 percent of the vote after all ballots were
counted, the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) said on
Thursday.
Rakhmon, 61, has been at the helm of the poorest ex-Soviet
nation since 1992. He ran against five little-known and largely
loyal candidates after his only serious rival representing the
opposition was disqualified.
Turnout at the election was 86.6 percent, the CEC said.
(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Eric Walsh)