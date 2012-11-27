* Facebook access blocked for second time this year
* Authorities in Central Asian state clamping down on
dissent
* Analyst says government nervous about 2013 election
By Roman Kozhevnikov
DUSHANBE, Nov 27 Tajikistan has blocked access
to Facebook in response to a slew of comments spreading "mud and
slander" about veteran President Imomali Rakhmon and officials
in the Central Asian republic.
The ban on the popular social networking site is the latest
crackdown on dissent in Tajikistan a year before an election
that could extend Rakhmon's two-decade rule.
Beg Zukhurov, head of the state-run communications service
that is enforcing the ban - the second time Tajikistan has
blocked Facebook this year - accused unnamed donors of paying
users to post negative comments about "respected figures".
"The best representatives of the public - among them
academics, doctors and important cultural figures - are tired of
the stream of mud and slander that flows from the website called
Facebook," Zukhurov told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.
"With this public support, a decision was taken to block
this site, where some people are receiving $5,000 to $10,000 for
every critical comment that they post."
He did not offer any evidence for this allegation or say who
might be funding these posts.
Rakhmon has ruled since 1992 in Tajikistan, an impoverished
ex-Soviet republic of 7.5 million people lying on a major
transit route for Afghan drugs to Europe and Russia.
Victory in a November 2013 election would give the
60-year-old former cotton farm boss a further seven years in
charge of a country still finding its way after a civil war in
the 1990s that killed tens of thousands.
In recent months, the government has turned its attention to
damping down dissent by creating a volunteer-run body to monitor
Internet use and reprimand those who openly criticise the
government.
WARY OF SOCIAL MEDIA
Tighter Internet controls echo measures taken by other
former Soviet republics in Central Asia, where authoritarian
rulers are wary of the role social media played in revolutions
in the Arab world and mass protests in Russia.
Tajikistan authorities have also launched a crackdown on
religious groups and imprisoned more than 150 people in the last
three years on charges of extremism and attempting to subvert
the constitution.
Officials have blocked access to Facebook before, for the
same reason. The site was shut for 10 days in March, prompting
criticism from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe.
Facebook's popularity has soared in Tajikistan. Membership
has trebled to more than 40,000 over the last 18 months.
"Does Facebook have an owner? I'd like to speak to him,"
Zukhurov said. "Let him come here and meet me in my office."
Zafar Abdullayev, a political analyst in the capital
Dushanbe, said he believed the ban reflected concerns about
rising public criticism ahead of the presidential election.
"We can expect to see more steps to restrict freedom of
speech on the Internet, as the authorities have made no secret
of the fact they see a real threat in social networking sites,"
he said.
The website of Russian news agency RIA Novosti and state-run
television channel Rossiya-24 were also blocked along with
Facebook in March, and access has not been restored.
Some Internet users in Tajikistan, however, have installed
software that allows them to circumvent the blockage.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Pravin Char)