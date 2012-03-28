* Uzbekistan to stop gas supplies to neighbour from April
* Turkmen-Tajik deal subject to Uzbek transit accord
* Abrupt drop in supply to harm aluminium, cement plants
By Roman Kozhevnikov
DUSHANBE, March 28 Tajikistan aims to secure
natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to avert a worsening fuel
shortage as its traditional supplier prepares to stop pumping
from next week, a high-ranking Tajik government representative
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Uzbekistan, the sole supplier of natural gas to its Central
Asian neighbour, had informed the Tajik government it would halt
supplies from April 1 in order to meet growing demand from its
main partner, China, the government representative said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardising
current talks, he cited a letter from state company Uztransgaz
to its equivalent gas transportation company in Tajikistan.
Mountainous Tajikistan, the poorest of 15 former Soviet
republics, experiences frequent power blackouts. Only southern
regions of the country and upmarket homes in the centre of the
capital Dushanbe receive regular supplies of gas.
The biggest losers from any abrupt cut in gas supplies would
be the state-run aluminium smelter, which contributes more than
half of the country's entire export revenues, and a state-owned
cement factory.
Relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have long been
strained over the former's plans to build a huge hydroelectric
power station that Uzbekistan says would disrupt water supplies
downstream and harm its agricultural production.
"The stoppage of Uzbek gas supplies is a politically
motivated step," said Dushanbe-based political analyst Ramzan
Sharipov.
"If Dushanbe cannot agree with Tashkent on supplies of Uzbek
gas or transit of Turkmen gas, among the first to suffer will be
Tajik Cement, whose products are used to construct the Rogun
hydroelectric plant; the cornerstone in Tajik-Uzbek relations."
With an acute shortage looming, the Tajik government
representative said Turkmenistan was prepared to export the
necessary volumes of gas at an "acceptable" price.
"But we don't have a common border with Turkmenistan, so we
need once again to ask Uzbekistan. Now we are asking only to use
the gas pipeline that crosses its territory."
TRANSIT QUESTION
Uzbekistan's current gas contract with Tajikistan, signed in
January after a two-day interruption to supplies, expires at the
end of the first quarter.
The contracted volume for the three months to March 31 was
45 million cubic metres, state company Uzbekneftegaz said in a
statement posted on its website, www.ung.uz, on March 25.
The Tajik representative said his government was willing to
continue taking Uzbek gas when available and that it had already
proposed a new supply contract to cover the second quarter.
"We buy 15 to 20 million cubic metres of gas every month,
which is no more than 10 percent of daily gas production volumes
in Uzbekistan," he said. "Our people have long been deprived the
pleasure of contemplating warm gas heaters in their homes."
An Uzbek Foreign Ministry spokesman said by telephone from
Tashkent that gas supply talks had "no relation to politics."
Turkmenistan holds 4.3 percent of global natural gas
reserves, BP data shows, ranking it joint fourth with Saudi
Arabia in terms of reserves, behind only Russia, Iran and Qatar.
A source in the Turkmen government said he could not comment
on Tajik supplies before negotiations were concluded. But he
said: "Turkmenistan is prepared to supply the required volumes
of its gas to any customer at the border."
He added: "Transit is the customer's responsibility."
Tajikistan itself produces no more than 1.5 million cubic
metres of gas every month. Toronto-listed Tethys Petroleum
and Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom are
drilling in the country.
