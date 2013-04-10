* IMF says structural reforms needed to sustain growth
* Urges implementing new tax code, boosting international
reserves
* Development of government securities market another
priority
By Roman Kozhevnikov
DUSHANBE, April 10 The IMF urged Tajikistan on
Wednesday to improve tax revenue collection and develop the
government securities market to shore up growth in the face of
Russia's economic slowdown and weaker aluminium exports.
Tajikistan's gross domestic product grew by 7.5 percent last
year after a 7.4 percent rise in 2011, buoyed by worker
remittances from Russia which rose by 14.9 percent to $3.29
billion and were worth 43.3 percent of the country's annual GDP.
Tajiks working abroad are estimated to total over 1 million
of the Central Asian nation's population of 8 million.
As Russia's economic growth is set to slow down, Tajik GDP
is projected to ease below 7 percent, an International Monetary
Fund mission said in a statement after a two-week review of the
Tajik economy.
Weaker aluminium exports will accentuate the slowdown in
growth, it said.
Tajikistan Aluminium Company (TALCO) cut output by 1.8
percent to 272,500 tonnes last year after Central Asia's largest
aluminium smelter was hit by a temporary halt of natural gas
supplies from neighbouring Uzbekistan.
Tajikistan, a landlocked Muslim nation which neighbours
China and Afghanistan, remains the poorest of the 15 former
Soviet republics.
While its geographical position and business climate dampen
investment and job creation, the country is highly vulnerable to
shocks, with its international reserves covering only about 1.5
months of critical imports, the Fund said.
"Reserve and fiscal buffers should be increased through the
conversion of National Bank of Tajikistan and Ministry of
Finance non-monetary gold into reserve assets, with 2.5 to 3
months of import cover an appropriate medium-term reserve
target," it said.
The IMF urged the authorities to promote structural reforms,
including the implementation of a new tax code, which would
allow the economy "to earn more rapid growth dividends" and
bolster the country's fiscal position.
The new, simplified tax code, worked out in line with
international standards, came into force on Jan. 1, shortly
before Tajikistan's accession in March to the World Trade
Organisation.
The Fund also said the authorities should strengthen banking
supervision, enhance central bank independence and develop the
government securities market, although it did not elaborate on
the form the latter should take.
The IMF said the development of the government securities
market would provide banks with alternative placement
opportunities, broaden the range of domestic market-based
financing options for the government and create instruments
through which to strengthen the monetary policy framework.
The Fund also urged the authorities to introduce a dividends
policy for state-owned enterprises and to conduct improved
monitoring and reform state-run companies.
(Reporting by Roman Kozhevnikov; writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Stephen Nisbet)