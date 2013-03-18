Kremlin aide rules out Russian energy sector privatisations
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Further privatisations of Russian oil and gas companies were ruled out by an aide to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
DUSHANBE, March 18 Tajikistan's economic indicators based on data provided by the Statistics Agency, government institutions and the central bank: *) - updated today CURRENCY/INTEREST RATE LATEST PREVIOUS *somoni (TJS)/USD 4.7541 4.7544 C bank refinancing rate (%) 6.50 6.50 MONEY February 1 January 1 *Money supply (M4) mln. TJS 7,955.815 8,329.686 *Bank deposits mln. TJS 4,590.334 4,816.876 *Loan portfolio mln. TJS 5,493.258 5,421.302 MONTHLY DATA PERIOD CURRENT PREVIOUS YEAR-AGO GDP mln. TJS Dec 3,953.8 n/a 3,786.7 GDP mln. TJS Jan-Dec 36,161.1 32,207.3 30,069.3 GDP pct Dec +4.2 n/a -0.2 GDP pct Jan-Dec +7.5 n/a +7.4 *Industrial output mln. TJS Feb 758.0 819.4 664.0 *Industrial output mln. TJS Jan-Feb 1,585.6 819.4 1,354.9 *Industrial output pct Feb -0.8 +5.0 +16.9 *Industrial output pct Jan-Feb +2.3 +5.0 +15.4 *Trade balance mln. USD Jan-Feb -300.6 -175.3 -415.3 *Exports mln. USD Jan-Feb 242.5 126.4 205.9 *Imports mln. USD Jan-Feb 543.1 301.8 621.2 *Inflation pct Feb +0.6 +0.5 +0.2 *Inflation pct Jan-Feb +1.1 +0.5 +0.6 *Unemployment pct Jan 2.4 2.4 2.5 Aluminium output tonnes Jan-Dec 272,500 n/a 277,584 *Aluminium export mln. USD Jan-Feb 80.3 42.3 95.9 *Energy production bln. kW*h Jan-Feb 2.881 1.550 3.067 *Fibre cotton export tonnes Jan-Feb 40,477 23,078 25,293 *Fibre cotton export mln. USD Jan-Feb 64.7 35.9 45.2 *Light oil import tonnes Jan-Feb 51,262 30,619 70,636 *Light oil import mln. USD Jan-Feb 57.7 36.1 81.4 *Gas import/Uzbekistan mln. m3 Jan-Feb 0.0 0.0 30.3 *Gas import/Uzbekistan mln. USD Jan-Feb 0.0 0.0 8.0 *Budget surplus mln. TJS Jan +375.4 -233.6 +189.9 *Budget surplus pct GDP Jan n/a -5.9 n/a *Budget revenues mln. TJS Jan 704.2 1,282.6 607.7 *Budget spending mln. TJS Jan 328.8 1,516.2 417.8 FORECASTS FOR 2013 GDP volume bln. TJS 42.1 GDP growth pct +7.4 Annual inflation pct +9.0 Budget deficit mln. TJS 210.5 Budget deficit/GDP pct 0.5 Budget revenues bln. TJS 11.8895 Budget spending bln. TJS 12.1 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 Raw cotton harvest tonnes n/a ANNUAL COMPARISONS 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 GDP growth pct +7.5 +7.4 +6.5 +3.4 +7.9 +7.8 Industrial output pct +10.4 +5.9 +9.7 -6.3 -4.0 +9.9 Inflation pct +6.4 +9.3 +9.8 +5.0 +11.8 +19.7 Aluminium output tonnes 272,500 277,584 348,850 359,385 399,450 419,060 Raw cotton harvest tonnes 417,977 415,728 310,513 296,051 353,115 419,730 Statistics Agency website www.stat.tj/en, National Bank www.nbt.tj/en (Roman Kozhevnikov)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Further privatisations of Russian oil and gas companies were ruled out by an aide to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
MOSCOW A meeting between the two men who run Russia and Saudi Arabia's oil empires spoke volumes about the new relationship between the energy superpowers.