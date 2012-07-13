* New volunteer-run body will pursue critical bloggers
* Opponents say access to information will be harmed
* Facebook blocked briefly in March, student detained
By Roman Kozhevnikov
DUSHANBE, July 13 Tajikistan plans to create a
volunteer-run body to monitor Internet use and reprimand those
who openly criticise President Imomali Rakhmon and his
government, the head of the Central Asian country's state-run
communications service said on Friday.
Beg Zukhurov said the organisation, while awaiting official
registration, had already brought several Internet users to task
for publishing "insults" against "well-known personalities" in
the former Soviet republic.
"Volunteers for this organisation will track down and
identify the authors of such comments," Zukhurov told reporters.
He did not elaborate on what might constitute critical
comment.
Asked what would happen to anybody identified by the new
organisation, he replied: "I don't know. Probably, they will be
shown the error of their ways."
Rakhmon has ruled Tajikistan, a mountainous country of 7.5
million people bordering Afghanistan and China, for two decades.
Though media operate with less restrictions than in neighbouring
Uzbekistan, journalists have been detained in recent months.
Rakhmon is widely expected to stand again for election by
November 2013. Victory would secure seven more years as leader
of the mainly Muslim country, whose economy is founded on
aluminium and cotton exports and remittances from around 1
million migrant labourers.
Tighter Internet controls echo measures taken by other
former Soviet republics in Central Asia, where authoritarian
rulers are wary of the role social media played in revolutions
in the Arab world and mass protests in Russia.
Government opponents in Tunisia and Egypt used Twitter,
Facebook and other platforms to run rings around censors and
organise protests that eventually toppled their leaders.
"There will be chaos," said Parvina Ibodova, chairwoman of
the Association of Internet Providers of Tajikistan. "The sacred
principle of every journalist and every citizen - access to
information - will be under threat."
LECTURES
In a sign that authorities are already clamping down on
public criticism, an 18-year-old student in Dushanbe said he had
recently been detained overnight by the successor agency to the
KGB after posting criticism of Rakhmon on his Facebook page.
The student, who was too afraid to be identified, said he
had been lectured repeatedly on his conduct. He was not charged
with any offence.
"They told me it was dangerous to 'rally people against the
president' and that 'everything he does is for the good of the
people'," he said. "It was scary. After that, I deleted all my
social networking accounts."
Tajikistan briefly blocked access to Facebook and two
Russian-language sites that published an article critical of
Rakhmon in March. The shutdown was ordered by the communications
service, which works as a government agency.
Facebook's popularity has soared in Tajikistan. Membership
of the social networking website doubled there last year to
26,000 people and several groups openly discuss politics, with
some users critical of the authorities.
"People let off steam on the Internet," said Zebo
Tajibayeva, executive director of independent information agency
ASIA-Plus. "If you close the lid of a boiling pot too tight, it
will simply explode."
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Myra MacDonald)